Giants ask for permission to interview Joe Judge

Getty Images

Not many special teams coaches get a chance to run an entire team.

But that John Harbaugh guy has turned out OK lately, so others may be getting a chance.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants have requested permission to talk to Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge for their vacancy.

The 37-year-old Judge has also coach wide receivers for the Patriots, where he’s worked since 2012. He was previously at the University of Alabama with Nick Saban for three years, so he has been a part of five championship staffs (three with the Patriots and two in college).

It might cause some to roll their eyes, but special teams coaches work with every position group on the roster — at least if the quarterbacks serve as holders — so they have a broad-based understanding of the game that not every assistant does.