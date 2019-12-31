Giants ask for permission to interview Joe Judge

December 31, 2019
Not many special teams coaches get a chance to run an entire team.

But that John Harbaugh guy has turned out OK lately, so others may be getting a chance.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants have requested permission to talk to Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge for their vacancy.

The 37-year-old Judge has also coach wide receivers for the Patriots, where he’s worked since 2012. He was previously at the University of Alabama with Nick Saban for three years, so he has been a part of five championship staffs (three with the Patriots and two in college).

It might cause some to roll their eyes, but special teams coaches work with every position group on the roster — at least if the quarterbacks serve as holders — so they have a broad-based understanding of the game that not every assistant does.

4 responses to "Giants ask for permission to interview Joe Judge"

  1. My sister could have gotten 3 wins out of this team.

    Bettcher was a HORROR show. I’ve never seen a Giant’s D so utterly clueless. When Spags came back, they looked lost. But not THIS lost.

    Yes, the Oline is incredibly bad but the D had some decent players (as many has the Jets have, fwiw). That’s the difference between Williams (great D coach…with baggage) and Bettcher…(useless).

    ANYONE (even Jason Garrett) is an upgrade over Shurmur and Company. The ‘and company’ was a fairly large issue.

  3. The Giants are building a good roster, so this guy could actually become the first ex-Patriots coach to become a winner. Winning has more to do with the players than the coaches, unless you’re going to argue that Belichick was getting out-coached when he was in Cleveland.

  4. The wilderness years of the 70s has been repeated – in part because of the cult of Manning that should have dissolved five years ago. How did the Jints get back to relevance? Developing into the best linebacking corps of the 80s (sorry, Bears fans.) The Jints have not made anyone plan for a player or a unit for a very long time – though Armistead and Arrington were close to special. And on offense, everything trended down after Victor Cruz went down.

    Find a Parcells guy.

