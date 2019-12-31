Giants reportedly request interview with Wink Martindale

Getty Images

The Giants’ search for Pat Shurmur’s replacement as their head coach reportedly has them looking to Baltimore for a candidate.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested permission to interview Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

Martindale has been with the Ravens since 2012 and moved from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2018 season. The Ravens ranked third in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed while going 14-2 and winning the NFC North this season.

LSU passing game coordinator/receivers coach Joe Brady has been linked to Martindale as an offensive coordinator choice. His work with Joe Burrow this season may be of interest to the Giants as they look to maximize Daniel Jones‘ growth in the coming years.