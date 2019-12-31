Giants reportedly request interview with Wink Martindale

Posted by Josh Alper on December 31, 2019, 9:17 AM EST
Getty Images

The Giants’ search for Pat Shurmur’s replacement as their head coach reportedly has them looking to Baltimore for a candidate.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested permission to interview Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

Martindale has been with the Ravens since 2012 and moved from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2018 season. The Ravens ranked third in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed while going 14-2 and winning the NFC North this season.

LSU passing game coordinator/receivers coach Joe Brady has been linked to Martindale as an offensive coordinator choice. His work with Joe Burrow this season may be of interest to the Giants as they look to maximize Daniel Jones‘ growth in the coming years.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Giants reportedly request interview with Wink Martindale

  2. The Giants need to focus on their offensive, specifically their line and QB development. I think it is a mistake to go with a defensive minded coach with the problems that they have on offense. They should look for a OC that grew up in the QB/trenches coaching vein and then hire a really strong defensive guy. I know the Rams defense didn’t show up this season but it looks like Wade Philips is going to become available, so if they hired a top tier OC who has proven to be able to develop a young QB (like maybe the KC OC or Baltimore OC) and give the defense to Philips, they would quicken their turn around. As an Eagles fan I truly believe that the Giants are only a few tweaks away from challenging for the NFC East and making the playoffs.

    If Gettleman is going to remain, which it looks like will happen, then they need to focus their free agency on improving their offensive line and defensive backfield. They have good offensive skilled position players (Barkley, Jones, Tate, Slayton, Engram) who bring enough to win games. I really liked the trade they pulled off with the Jets right before the trade deadline to acquire Leonard Williams, who was being completely mis-used by Gase (no surprise there). If they can retain his services, as he is set to become a free agent, then the D-line is solid and they need to bolster their secondary. Again, just a few tweeks away from success.

  5. Unless Wink would be bringing Marcus Peters with him, it’s a waste of money. Take a look at the Baltimore Defensive stats before the Peters trade and after the Peters trade.

    The Rams were so freaking stupid. Good luck signing Ramsey.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!