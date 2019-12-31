J.J. Watt fires up teammates with speech Tuesday

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt‘s return is inspirational enough as the team readies for a Saturday wild-card round game against the Bills.

“I think activating J.J. is huge, mentally, spiritually, for sure,” defensive back Bradley Roby said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s a big part of this city, on and off the field. He’s a leader for this team. I think his mere presence out there will affect the game in a great way.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the Texans defensive end fired up his teammates with a speech Tuesday.

“I’m glad to have him back, for sure,” left tackle Laremy Tunsil said. “You should have heard that speech he said at practice. It kind of gave us chills. It was a good speech. It’s great to have a leader like J.J. Watt back. Let’s go.”

Watt tore a pectoral muscle Oct. 27. He returned to practice Dec. 24, and the Texans put him back on the 53-player roster Tuesday.