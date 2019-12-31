J.J. Watt practicing, to play Saturday against the Bills

Getty Images

Occasionally this week, there is some big football news that is about the actual football.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is practicing today, and will play in Saturday’s wild card game against the Bills.

Watt was designated to return from IR last week, with the hope that he’d be ready to go in the postseason.

He suffered a torn pectoral on Oct. 27, but said he was confident he was sufficiently healed to be able to play, though there remains some element of risk of re-injury.