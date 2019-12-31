Joe Douglas: If teams call on Le’Veon Bell, I’ll listen

Getty Images

When Jets head coach Adam Gase was asked at a press conference on Monday if he wants running back Le'Veon Bell back with the team next season, he said Bell was under contract for three more years.

Gase added that he’s not in charge of personnel and that reporters could ask General Manager Joe Douglas that question. Tuesday was Douglas’ turn at the podium for an end of season press conference and the Bell question was one of the first he faced.

Douglas was not the G.M. when Bell signed with the Jets last March, but said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post, that his experience with Bell “has been very positive.” He didn’t make any declarations about how things will play out with Bell this offseason, however.

“If teams do call, I’m going to listen,” Douglas said when asked about the possibility of a trade.

There was trade chatter regarding Bell ahead of the trade deadline and it was clear that Gase didn’t see him as an integral part of the offense over the course of the season. That may signal what the Jets would like to do this offseason, but it remains unclear what kind of market for his services exists around the NFL.