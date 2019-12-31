Joe Mixon: Definitely the time to start getting into extension talks

Getty Images

Joe Mixon closed out the regular season by setting a career high in rushing yards as the Bengals beat the Browns to improve their record to 2-14 on the year.

That makes three losing records in Mixon’s three years with the team, but that hasn’t soured him on sticking around for the long term. Mixon is able to negotiate a contract extension for the first time this offseason and said he’d like to get the ball rolling on that front.

“I want to be a Bengal for life,” Mixon said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I haven’t really thought about an extension. Right now is definitely the time to start getting into it. I don’t know much about the extension part. I just have to go in and hopefully we work something out. I just wish for the best. The ball is in their court, not mine.”

Mixon’s production surged over the second half of the season and he gave credit to the work done by the offensive line over the course of the season for helping him perform at a higher level. If the Bengals believe that things can continue to get better with more time together, Mixon may get the contract talks he’s looking for.