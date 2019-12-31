John Dorsey meeting with Jimmy Haslam, job status in doubt

Getty Images

On Sunday morning, PFT reported that Browns General Manager John Dorsey was “not completely safe” in terms of remaining in that position heading into the 2020 season.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens was fired later in the day, but there was no word on Dorsey and it appears he is still far from certain to remain with the team.

NFL Media reports that Dorsey is set to meet with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on Tuesday and that he’s status is in “serious doubt” ahead of that conversation. An ESPN report indicates the two sides are leaning toward parting ways, but that nothing has been finalized at this point.

Dorsey was hired in December 2017 after the Browns fired Sashi Brown and he’s acquired players like Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon since joining the team. That led to high expectations for this season, but a 6-10 record appears to have convinced the Haslams that a full-scale change is needed.