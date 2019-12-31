John Dorsey out in Cleveland

Getty Images

John Dorsey is out as the Browns’ General Manager.

According to multiple reports, Dorsey and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam met today, and the result is that Dorsey is leaving the franchise. It’s not immediately clear whether Dorsey’s departure will be termed a firing, a resignation or a mutual parting of ways, but Dorsey is done in Cleveland.

Haslam reportedly was willing to keep Dorsey, but only in a restructured front office where he would have lost some of his authority.

It’s the latest in a long line of moves that make the Browns the most unstable of the NFL’s 32 franchises. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was also fired this week, and since Haslam bought the team in 2012, only one coach or G.M. has lasted more than two years, and that was Hue Jackson, who had one of the worst coaching records in NFL history before he was fired midway through his third season.

Haslam will now get to work on identifying someone new to run his front office, and see if there’s anyone out there who can turn the Browns into a winner.