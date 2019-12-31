John Dorsey out in Cleveland

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
John Dorsey is out as the Browns’ General Manager.

According to multiple reports, Dorsey and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam met today, and the result is that Dorsey is leaving the franchise. It’s not immediately clear whether Dorsey’s departure will be termed a firing, a resignation or a mutual parting of ways, but Dorsey is done in Cleveland.

Haslam reportedly was willing to keep Dorsey, but only in a restructured front office where he would have lost some of his authority.

It’s the latest in a long line of moves that make the Browns the most unstable of the NFL’s 32 franchises. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was also fired this week, and since Haslam bought the team in 2012, only one coach or G.M. has lasted more than two years, and that was Hue Jackson, who had one of the worst coaching records in NFL history before he was fired midway through his third season.

Haslam will now get to work on identifying someone new to run his front office, and see if there’s anyone out there who can turn the Browns into a winner.

44 responses to “John Dorsey out in Cleveland

  3. About 7 or 8 coaches since 2010 5 or 6 GMs, if you have managed to tough out being a Brown fan… I wouldn’t even blame you from moving on, they hit the reset every 2 or 3 years. The ownership is foolish, how are the players suppose to learn a new system and get comfortable in it, when it changes every other year, then when you take into consideration that the GM is trying to DRAFT players for that coaches system, to maximize it, it just makes things tougher and tougher, and one of the reasons, that smokestacks are going strong at the factory of sadness.

  4. Legitimately will be interested to see if they can hire the coach they want before someone else gobbles the candidate up, while the Browns are looking for their next GM.

  5. As another commenter reported – Urban Meyer behind all of this? Probably wanted to make Dorsey head of scouting.

  6. Clearly Reid was the brains that put KC in their winning ways. Dorsey was in a tough spot being hired after Reid in KC but Dorsey couldn’t manage the cap. So he gets fired them goes to the Browns. when you are in charge of managing the cap and selecting players, and fail… You’re not a good GM.

  13. My sources tell me that the Haslams are wooing a top-tier candidate who wants a coach/gm situation as a condition of employment. So Dorsey’s firing, on the heels of Kitchens’ firing comes as no surprise. The candidate who demanded a coach/gm position has Ohio roots — Bowling Green, Ohio State — and will generate maximum excitement among Browns fans: Urban Meyer. As the man said, book it.

  16. I wonder if the Browns went 6-10 but Baker Mayfield had a good season if any of this would have happened.

  17. Said it 2 days ago. Dorsey should’ve fired Kitchens the night after players started swinging helmets. He didn’t… “This is my last shot”, to quote Jake Taylor, “at a winner” as far as me staying with this team as a fan as I have for 35yrs of my 40.

  19. I’ll admit….I was wrong. I was convinced after the 2018 season the Browns were on their up with Dorsey. As a Giants fan, I was thrilled that we got as much as we did for Odell, but I thought the move was good for both teams.

    I guess this is why Im not an NFL GM.

  21. Hired Freddie Kitchens as HC.

    Signed OBJ.

    Drafted Baker Mayfield.

    Let Greg William’s go.

    You should probably get fired for those things alone.

  23. Dear John,
    Happy New Year! Please get your stuff out of my office as soon as possible.

    Signed,
    Urban Meyer
    President, GM and Head Coach
    Cleveland Browns

  24. As someone who has worked for the Haslam’s as a supplier, I can tell you this will likely never end. They aren’t the honest bunch and I don’t know why a quality coach or GM would go there… even with some of the talent on the roster. I think it is safe to say the Browns franchise is doomed under this ownership. What a disaster, just like their other businesses.

  26. These people were at fault.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns search committee includes owner Jimmy Haslam, Executive Vice President JW Johnson, General Manager John Dorsey, assistant General Manager Eliot Wolf, Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta, and Vice President, Player Personnel Andrew Berry. The Browns have been tight-lipped on the committee—saying only that it involved members of the Cleveland Browns organization.

  27. I know he had alot if space and picks because of the his predecessor but Dorsey is a good talent evaluator, they messed up with the coach. You cant expect a team to be fixed in 2 years, you need some patience. Maybe not Jeff Fisher/Marvin Lewis patience but coaches and executives need more time. Khan has been patient in JAX, maybe too patient at times but that is better than hiring and firing every 1-3 seasons. I think Dorsey could have worked out.

  28. The best way to describe the Browns is dysfunctional ownership,fire the head coach, means that it time to change the filter in your furnace

    May the Haslam’s SELL the TEAM
    Is Jimmy Haslam trying to do worse than Art Modell ?

  30. In a world where everything changes so fast it’s reassuring to see that at least one thing is always stable: The Browns being the Browns.

  33. Eliot Wolf would be a good GM. He would want more control than Haslem is willing to give a GM though. DePodesta hopefully isn’t in Haslem’s plans because he is part of the problem.

    They will probably lose Wolf as well as he was tight with Dorsey and probably wants to get out of that dumpster fire in Cleveland.

  36. willywobbles says:
    December 31, 2019 at 2:40 pm
    Whats the address to send my resume?
    _____________________

    Go to their website and click employment oppurtunities, fill out the app. be sure to include how many titles you have won on Madden. I am certain I would be on my way to Vegas right now if Mark Davis wasnn’t so set on Gruden, for coach.

  37. PFT should put up a poll for readers to vote upon. Most dysfunctional franchises over the past decade. For the past decade I think that the Browns win easily with Redskins a close second. What other franchises should be included in the poll? Fins? Lions? Jets?

  38. Please sign Urban Meyer, so the factory of sadness will continue. Urban won’t have the advantage of paying players or giving free tattoos to play for him since everyone gets paid in the NFL.

  39. Poor Browns fans, there is nothing worse than poor ownership because unlike a coach or a player you are stuck with them unless they have a Donald Sterling moment or are unable to make payroll like Frank McCourt.

  40. Now unload the qb who is in the nfl for a hot 2 years and has won maybe 10 games in his illustrious career but carrys on in front of a camera like hes a mvp qb or superbowl winner. Time to humble yourself and act like a professional and let your play speak for you.

  41. Dorsey made a grave mistake hiring Freddie. He also hired Freddie’s staff, which I think makes it worse. I can’t see a big name HC coming in and working under Dorsey, so while I hate the timing, it’s a necessary move.

  42. ALL SIGNS point to Josh McDaniels is getting YET ANOTHER shot at being HC/GM. JUST SAY NO Cleveland. Two words for Cleveland — Andy Reid. His coaching tree is ROCKSTAR – 8 have lead teams to the playoffs. Let me repeat, 8 of Andy Reid’s coaches have led NFL teams to the playoffs. That’s UNREAL.

    Belichick’s tree produces really bad fruit.

  43. The cesspool that is the Cleveland Browns will NEVER get it right. Letting go of Dorsey is a HUGE mistake! Bringing in U Myer will be an even bigger mistake…these aren’t college kids your coaching!

  44. Nobody worth their salt would go there without a complementary GM.

    That said, they will probably hire McCarthy. Ugh.

