Johnny Hekker takes NFC special teams player of the week

The Rams aren’t heading to the playoffs this season and that left them playing for nothing but the pride that comes with securing a winning record against the Cardinals in Week 17.

They beat Arizona 31-24 to give themselves a 9-7 mark on the year and one of their players was also able to end the year on a high note. The NFL announced that punter Johnny Hekker has been named the NFC’s final special teams player of the week for the 2019 season.

Hekker landed three-of-four punts inside the Cardinals’ 20-yard-line to make Arizona’s life more difficult during the win. None of his four kicks were returned.

It’s the third time that Hekker has taken the weekly honors, but the first time since the 2016 season. He averaged 47.4 yards per punt over the course of the season.