Jon Halapio had surgery on torn Achilles

During a Tuesday press conference, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman confirmed that center Jon Halapio tore his Achilles in Week 17 and he’s started the recovery process.

Halapio’s agent announced that his client had surgery in New York City on Tuesday morning. The statement said the surgery went well and that Halapio is expected to make a full recovery for 2020.

“This is a frustrating way to close out the season, but I believe that opposition leads to opportunity,” Halapio said in the statement.

Halapio started 15 games in the middle of the Giants offensive line this year. He missed 14 games with a broken leg in 2018 before returning to the team as an exclusive rights free agent.

He’s set for restricted free agency this offseason and the Giants will have to decide if they’ll bank on his return or if they’ll look elsewhere for help on an offensive line that needs to improve next season.