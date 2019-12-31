Kevin O’Connell, Steve Wilks are expected to join Ron Rivera’s new staff

Getty Images

Washington has a new coach. The team eventually will have a new defensive coordinator and a new offensive coordinator, who will be the old offensive coordinator.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported before the deal between Washington and Ron Rivera was done that Kevin O’Connell likely will remain in place as the offensive coordinator and that Steve Wilks likely will join the team as defensive coordinator.

Wilks served as defensive coordinator in Carolina with Rivera before becoming Arizona’s head coach in 2017. According to the Browns, Wilks remains under contract there. In theory, he could be retained. That would require Rivera to look elsewhere for a defensive coordinator.

O’Connell represents a holdover from Jay Gruden’s staff, drawing praise for working well with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft. O’Connell became the offensive play-caller after Gruden was fired during the season.