Lions fire ST coordinator John Bonamego, five other assistants

Getty Images

The Lions announced a couple of weeks ago that head coach Matt Patricia would return for the 2020 season, but six of his assistants will not be back with the team.

Patricia announced on Tuesday that the team has fired special teams coordinator John Bonamego, strength coach Harold Nash, linebackers coach Al Golden, tight ends coach Chris White, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart and assistant strength coach Rodney Hill.

Bonamego was hired last January after being dismissed as the head coach of Central Michigan. It was his second stint running the special teams units in Detroit.

Golden and Stewart were let go after a rough defensive showing by the Lions this season. There’s been some speculation that defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni could also be let go as a result of those efforts, but he remains employed by the team.