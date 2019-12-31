LSU assistant coach Joe Brady a name to watch on NFL staffs

Getty Images

LSU passing game coordinator/receivers coach Joe Brady won the Broyles Award this year as the best assistant coach in college football. It’s safe to say NFL coaches noticed, and Brady could be a hot name as new NFL head coaches are assembling their staffs this year.

The 30-year-old Brady, who has two years of NFL experience on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans, is a name to watch, as the kind of young and innovative offensive coach who became fashionable in the NFL over the last couple years, as so many teams tried to identify the “next Sean McVay.”

Brady’s experience doesn’t rise to the level where he’d be a head-coaching candidate, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale considers Brady his top choice as an offensive coordinator.

Brady’s arrival at LSU this year coincided with quarterback Joe Burrow looking like a good but not great player a year ago to the Heisman Trophy winner and likely first overall pick in the draft. Any NFL team would be interested in a coach who could have a similar influence on a franchise quarterback at the next level.