Matt Rhule declines to interview for Browns job

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has made clear he’ll only go to the NFL if the situation is just right, and he apparently doesn’t see the Browns that way.

Rhule turned down an opportunity to interview for the head coaching job in Cleveland, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That doesn’t mean Rhule is staying at Baylor: He’s still a candidate for the Giants’ and Panthers’ head coaching vacancies. But it does indicate that he doesn’t see Cleveland as a good fit, which may say something about his feelings about owner Jimmy Haslam and/or General Manager John Dorsey.

Last year Rhule was reportedly close to taking the Jets’ head coaching job, but he ultimately pulled out because he wanted total authority over his coaching staff, and the team wasn’t offering him that. Any team that wants Rhule is going to have to convince him that he’s going to get to do things his way.