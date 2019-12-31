Mike LaFleur is expected to interview with Browns

Getty Images

Matt LaFleur got a head coaching job in January 2019 and his brother is reportedly in the mix for one of the openings this time around.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mike LaFleur is expected to interview with the Browns this weekend. The younger LaFleur brother has spent the last three seasons as the passing game coordinator under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

LaFleur also worked with Shanahan in Atlanta and was an offensive coaching intern with the Browns when Shanahan was their offensive coordinator in 2014.

At 32, LaFleur would supplant Sean McVay as the league’s youngest head coach if he were to land the job in Cleveland or somewhere else this offseason. That may prove to be a long shot, but it isn’t a surprise that he’s generating interest given how well the 49ers did this season and how much the league has favored offensive-minded coaches in recent seasons.

Schefter adds that 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel could also wind up interviewing with the Browns. If so, they could interview LaFleur, McDaniel and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in the Bay Area this weekend.