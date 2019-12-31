No resolution on Jason Garrett’s status after Tuesday’s meeting

Getty Images

Monday saw Jason Garrett meet with Jerry and Stephen Jones about the Cowboys head coaching job, but there was no word from Garrett or the team about his status for 2020.

Tuesday saw the three men gather for another meeting, but the wait for word on Garrett’s future will go on. According to multiple reports, the meeting has ended and there’s no sign that an announcement of any kind will happen on New Year’s Eve.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that another meeting may take place before anything is resolved. It’s not clear when that meeting might happen.

If the Cowboys do wind up moving on without Garrett, slow playing the call may cost them a chance at some of the candidates currently scheduling interviews with other clubs. That’s apparently not a concern for the Joneses, though, and they’ll continue to operate at their own pace before making a call.