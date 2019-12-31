Penn State receiver K.J. Hamler headed to the NFL

Getty Images

K.J. Hamler has played his final game at Penn State. The receiver announced Tuesday he is headed to the NFL.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” Hamler wrote on social media. “I will forgo my final two seasons at Penn State and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The past three years at Penn State have been nothing short of amazing. My time here has been an unforgettable experience and has prepared me for this next chapter in my life.”

He caught 56 passes for 904 yards and eight touchdowns this season as a redshirt sophomore. In two seasons, Hamler made 98 receptions for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns.