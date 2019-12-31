Report: Lions reach resolution in discrimination lawsuit with two former employees

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have resolved a discrimination lawsuit with two former video department employees, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.

The employees, Robert Yanagi and Michael Richardson, had alleged age and racial discrimination by the Lions for their terminations from their positions as director of video operations and assistant video director, respectively.

The two claimed they were fired in January 2018 after filing complaints with the team’s human resources department over racial comments made by another team employee. In the aftermath of those complaints, the lawsuit alleged the team then moved to fire them over concerns with their job performance.

The case had been moved to arbitration and the details of the resolution are bound by a nondisclosure agreement.