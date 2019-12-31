Report: Ron Rivera eyeing Jack Del Rio for staff

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 31, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Getty Images

In the true spirit of (George) Washington leadership, new head coach Ron Rivera may be bringing the guy with the ax to go to work on all those cherry trees and opposing offenses.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rivera is targeting former Jaguars and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio as a possible defensive coordinator.

Del Rio has a strong resume, and a common former address with Rivera. Del Rio was John Fox’s defensive coordinator in Carolina in 2002, helping them go from the league’s worst defense the previous year to second overall (adding a Julius Peppers helped too).

Del Rio had a 93-94 record as a head coach, but had some playoff runs in Jacksonville and Oakland, where success can not be assumed. He also had one of the league’s most infamous motivational stunts, as his “keep chopping wood” mantra led him to put an actual ax and an actual stump in the middle of the locker room. Jaguars punter Chris Hanson then actually almost chopped his actual foot off.

12 responses to “Report: Ron Rivera eyeing Jack Del Rio for staff

  2. Well obviously we need more stringent ax control laws. Either that or mandatory background checks to screen out punters.

  3. Del Rio took the Raiders to 12-4 and had Carr in MVP talks til he broke his ankle xmas eve. 12-4. The Raiders. Del Rio is a great coach.

  4. Del Rio took the Raiders to 12-4 and had Carr in MVP talks til he broke his ankle xmas eve. 12-4. The Raiders. Del Rio is a great coach.

    Del Rio is career 93-94 with one playoff win. You have very low standards.

  5. The Redskins would be so lucky to get Del Rio. He’s a top DC and has the kind of strong approach that has been sorely lacking in the string of failed DCs who have passed through Washington.

    Del Rio will have some talent to work with there too.

  6. I thought Denver was getting a good defensive coordinator when they hired Del Rio only to find out he is complete trash. Just look at the 2014 Del Rio Broncos vs the 2015 Super Bowl winning Wade Phillips Broncos. Same exact talent, very different result. It’s evident Del Rio has no idea how to utilize talent.

    Maybe his system works if everybody on your defense is below average?

  8. holocene23 says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:29 am
    Del Rio took the Raiders to 12-4 and had Carr in MVP talks til he broke his ankle xmas eve. 12-4. The Raiders. Del Rio is a great coach.
    *****************************************
    You missed the part where he canned the existing OC for someone who had never been an OC before and completely screwed up the offense.

  11. Jack could be the guy to take that weak and under achieving Alabama contingent and to make them play like men – these guys are so inconsistent as to be an utter joke. They are nothing like we’ve been told they’d be – all hype. They make a play every now and then, but they aren’t consistent nor are they good. I would love to see Jack turn them into men who have a set instead of being fat cupcakes who show up only to get paid.

    I want that Washington team to be tough as nails instead of having to fight just hard enough to show they haven’t given up like little cowards.

