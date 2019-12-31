Ron Rivera agrees to become next Washington coach

Getty Images

Any hurdles they may have had negotiating a deal clearly weren’t hard to clear.

According to Mike Silver of NFL Network, Ron Rivera has agreed to a deal to become Washington’s next head coach.

Rivera lends a bit of gravity to a franchise that desperately needs it.

The two-time NFL coach of the year is known for building bonds and developing a strong culture, both of which Dan Snyder’s team is in serious need of.

They’ll still need to work on their front office after finally getting rid of Bruce Allen, but hiring Rivera is a strong positive step. The fact that he was available a month ago after being fired by the Panthers also allowed them to move quickly, before other teams could.