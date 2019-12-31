Ron Rivera benefitted from four-week head start

When a team fires a coach with time left in the season, some in the media will climb onto a high horse and complain that the team has disrespected the coach. The better view is that the team has done the coach a favor, in multiple ways.

First, once the team knows that the coach is out, there’s no reason to keep him. Especially if the team is going to begin gathering information about potential alternatives. It doesn’t take much for word to get back to the coach that his employer is looking for a new coach.

Second, once the coach is fired, he can start making plans for his next job. And for a guy like former Panthers coach Ron Rivera, who was destined to be in demand during the current cycle, he had a chance to decide which job made the most sense for him.

Beyond the decade-plus of dysfunction under owner Daniel Snyder, a nickname that remains the subject of smoldering controversy, and perhaps the worst stadium situation in the league now that the Raiders have abandoned Sewage Central and the Chargers have exited a glorified (not really) soccer venue, the team has potential. The offensive and defensive lines are underrated, especially if tackle Trent Williams can be lured back, post-Bruce Allen. The young quarterback has potential. The bar is very low.

Rivera, a two-time coach of the year, could end up doing better in Washington than he would have done anywhere else. And if he doesn’t do well, he may be able to avoid the blame for it.

  2. There is a lot of young talent on the Redskins’ roster. Rivera may be just the guy who can turn their potential into production. He’ll bring a lot more discipline to the organization than the Jay Gruden regime did.

    Redskins fans can only hope that after 20 years of dysfunction owner Daniel Snyder has finally woke up and will let real football people run the football operation.

  3. The facts about Trent prove he should not be brought back. He was of declining value for the last three or four years. He was no longer top tier. He was purely average. He should have actually been offloaded to get someone younger and who wasn’t as selfish as he was – he had drug issues. And the fact that Trent was so stupid as to think that team doctors are equal to primary care physicians, he should have been dumped on being lazy and stupid.

    We all know the Little Napoleon that runs the Washington franchise is without many positive points. Some people are natural born leaders and some count their cash and can’t be bothered. But even the most obtuse among us finally can feel the cold windows coming through broken glass and the sound of opposing teams fans turning Fed Ex field into remote home fields for them.

    There is no evidence yet that Snyder gets it. We’ve been here before hiring competent coaches – the one year of Chokenheimer, the resurrection of Gibbs from his Toyoduh cheating Nascar team, to Papa Shanny. And then we had Jim Zorn and the Swinging Gates. And then we had Chubbs Gruden whose resume started to look more like a sock padding than actual talent. But alas, even Shanny and Gruden could see that the Great Gimmick, RG Part Tree, was a clown more befit a reality tv show than behind an NFL center.

    So is Danny saving his tiny butt but making another appearance of doing the right thing or is he just the Wizard behind the curtain who is just putting Rivera out to dry all while looking like he’s been given actual support to do the right thing?

    Right now the Washington team at least is looking more logical and prudent than the dumb stars in dallas and the mafia franchise in New York.

