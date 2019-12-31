Ron Rivera benefitted from four-week head start

Getty Images

When a team fires a coach with time left in the season, some in the media will climb onto a high horse and complain that the team has disrespected the coach. The better view is that the team has done the coach a favor, in multiple ways.

First, once the team knows that the coach is out, there’s no reason to keep him. Especially if the team is going to begin gathering information about potential alternatives. It doesn’t take much for word to get back to the coach that his employer is looking for a new coach.

Second, once the coach is fired, he can start making plans for his next job. And for a guy like former Panthers coach Ron Rivera, who was destined to be in demand during the current cycle, he had a chance to decide which job made the most sense for him.

Beyond the decade-plus of dysfunction under owner Daniel Snyder, a nickname that remains the subject of smoldering controversy, and perhaps the worst stadium situation in the league now that the Raiders have abandoned Sewage Central and the Chargers have exited a glorified (not really) soccer venue, the team has potential. The offensive and defensive lines are underrated, especially if tackle Trent Williams can be lured back, post-Bruce Allen. The young quarterback has potential. The bar is very low.

Rivera, a two-time coach of the year, could end up doing better in Washington than he would have done anywhere else. And if he doesn’t do well, he may be able to avoid the blame for it.