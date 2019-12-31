Ryan Pace: Mitch Trubisky our starter, no decision on 2021 option

Getty Images

It was a disappointing season for the Bears across the board and one of the biggest disappointments was the lack of growth from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in his third season.

While Trubisky did not progress as hoped, General Manager Ryan Pace said that the team isn’t thinking about making a change involving their starting quarterback. Pace said at a Tuesday press conference that the team remains confident in Trubisky and believe that can improve over the player that he is right now.

Pace was also asked whether the team will exercise its option on Trubisky’s contract for the 2021 season. That option is guaranteed in the case of injury and can be rescinded before the start of the 2021 league year.

If the Bears are going to stick with Trubisky as their starter with the belief that he can get better, it would stand to reason that they’d also exercise the option because they’d want to realize the rewards of that improvement for more than one season. For now, though, Pace says the team hasn’t come to that conclusion.