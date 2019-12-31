Seahawks place Ethan Pocic back on IR, promote Kyle Fuller

Getty Images

The Seahawks activated offensive lineman Ethan Pocic off injured reserve Dec. 13. They are putting Pocic back on injured reserve today, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Pocic was inactive Sunday after being listed with a core injury.

He played five special teams snaps in Week 15 and 18 offensive snaps and another three on special teams in Week 16.

The Seahawks originally placed Pocic on injured reserve in October with a mid-back injury.

Seattle is promoting offensive lineman Kyle Fuller from its practice squad to take Pocic’s roster spot.

Fuller played nine games with Houston, making two starts, in 2017 and appeared in two games with Washington last season.