J.J. Watt back on Texans active roster

Getty Images

Defensive end J.J. Watt is officially back for the Texans.

The team added Watt to their 53-man roster on Tuesday, which clears the path for him to be in the lineup for Saturday’s playoff game against the Bills. Watt missed the final eight games of the season with a torn pectoral, but resumed practicing before the end of the regular season.

Houston cleared space for Watt on the roster by placing safety Tashaun Gipson on injured reserve. Gipson had 51 tackles and three interceptions while starting 14 games for the Texans this season. The nature of the injury that ends his season is unclear as Gipson was not on the team’s injury report Tuesday.

Watt acknowledged an “element of risk” involved with his return to action two months after the injury, but said he’s confident he’ll avoid further injury that would require surgery and a lengthy recovery period.