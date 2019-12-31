Texas A&M receiver Quartney Davis declares for draft

Getty Images

Quartney Davis will go down in Texas A&M lore as one of the most clutch players in school history. He scored a touchdown with no time remaining in regulation of what turned out to be a seven-overtime, 74-72 victory over LSU.

It is LSU’s last loss.

Now, Davis will try to do the same in the NFL.

The Aggies’ redshirt junior wideout announced Tuesday that he will enter the NFL Draft.

“I’ve been dreaming of playing in the NFL since I first started playing football,” Davis wrote on Twitter, “and I’m ready to start this new journey.”

Davis already has earned his degree.

He set career-highs this season with 54 receptions and 616 receiving yards and finished his college career with 99 receptions for 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns.