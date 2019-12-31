Tom Brady insists elbow is not an issue

Getty Images

There are obviously things wrong with the Patriots’ offense.

Quarterback Tom Brady insists that his elbow is not one of those things.

During his weekly WEEI interview, Brady said that he is physically fine, despite being on the injury report lately and showing signs that he is something less than completely well.

“It’s feeling good. I don’t have any problems,” Brady said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I have no injuries. I’ve said it, like, a lot. I feel good. There’s no injury, no nothing. I wish I would’ve played better, and that’s about it.”

Of course, he’s been spotted shaking his arm on the sidelines as if he was in some discomfort, and with ice bags on his arm, and with a 60.8 completion percentage this year which is unlike him.

“It’s football. You get hit,” he said. “I’ve gotten hit a few times on the elbow and it’s part of football. I’m sure basically every player in the league has ice bags after games and feeling different things. It’s just part of the sport. I’m feeling good. I’m feeling really good.”

That’s a good thing, because they have a short week to prepare for Saturday’s game against the Titans.