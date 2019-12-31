Vikings sign Eddie Yarbrough off Bills practice squad

Getty Images

Defensive end Eddie Yarbrough will be on the active roster for a playoff team this weekend, but it won’t be the team he was with during the regular season.

Yarbrough spent the year on Buffalo’s practice squad after failing to make the team out of training camp this summer. He will be heading to New Orleans as a member of the Vikings, however.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Vikings signed Yarbrough on Tuesday. Yarbrough had 63 tackles and a sack in 31 appearances for the Bills the last two seasons.

Shamar Stephen was the only Vikings defensive lineman inactive for last weekend’s game. He was on the injury report as a full participant with an ankle issue, but didn’t have an injury designation and was rested along with other starters.