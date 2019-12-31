Will Fuller limited in Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller‘s bid to play in Saturday’s game against the Bills got off to a good start on Tuesday.

Fuller injured his groin in the team’s Week 16 win over the Buccaneers and was ruled out for Week 17 after missing practice all week. Head coach Bill O’Brien said at his press conference that the wide out has made progress in getting back on the field and Fuller was able to practice in a limited capacity on Tuesday.

Fuller missed five games and parts of others with injuries with injuries this season and the Texans have found tougher sledding offensively whenever he is out of the lineup.

No Texans players missed practice Tuesday. Safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), linebacker Jacob Martin (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring), wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) were also limited participants.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are both off the injury report after appearing on last week’s injured list.