Anthony Miller set for more shoulder surgery this offseason

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller spent last offseason recovering from shoulder surgery, so he has some idea of what’s on tap for him this offseason.

General Manager Ryan Pace said at a Tuesday press conference that Miller will have surgery on his left shoulder. Miller was injured during the team’s Week 17 win over the Vikings.

It’s the same shoulder that caused Miller trouble last year. He got off to a slow start this season with four catches in the first four weeks, but his production picked up from there.

“It’s unfortunate it happened, and you’ve got to stay positive about it,” head coach Matt Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “We’ve got to make sure that we keep him mentally in it, and then when we get back to training camp, we pick up from there.”

Pace also announced that tight end Trey Burton had hip surgery and that linebacker Roquan Smith had his torn pectoral surgically repaired. The goal is for both of those players to be ready for training camp as well.