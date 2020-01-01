Austin Hooper would like to return, hasn’t gotten offer yet

Getty Images

For players on teams out of the playoffs, this week is about cleaning up lockers and looking forward to next season.

Some of those players aren’t sure where they’ll be playing in 2020 and tight end Austin Hooper is in that category. The tight end’s rookie deal with the Falcons is up and he’s set for unrestricted free agency if the team doesn’t re-sign or tag him by the start of the new league year.

“I’m not going to speak on that too much,” Hooper said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s a business. I’m open to coming back here. I don’t know . . . I haven’t received an offer yet. If I do, I’d definitely like to be here, but at the same time, it’s a business. I’m going to let my representation and the representation for the Falcons handle that.”

Hooper missed three games with a knee injury, but still posted career-highs with 75 catches, 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019. We’ll see if that lands him the deal he’d like in Atlanta or if his encore will come in a different uniform.