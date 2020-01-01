Bill Callahan on the way out of Washington

Getty Images

There may be some current assistants whom new Washington coach Ron Rivera wants to keep.

Bill Callahan is apparently not one of them.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Callahan will not be with the team moving forward.

Rivera’s talking to offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell about hanging around, but it makes sense that he wouldn’t want the guy who just finished up the year as interim coach.

Washington went 3-8 down the stretch under Callahan’s leadership, after an 0-5 start led to the firing of Jay Gruden.