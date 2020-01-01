Chris Carson won’t need hip surgery

Getty Images

Chris Carson won’t need surgery on his injured hip.

That was the word Wednesday from coach Pete Carroll, who expects his starting running back to return in time for training camp next summer.

“As a matter of fact, I saw Chris yesterday and he was in very good spirits because of that,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “It’s still quite an and extensive recovery, but he has no surgery and he doesn’t have to undergo any of those issues. He was really thrilled about that. The recovery will be as quickly as possible. He was really of good attitude about it and all that. He’s a great worker. We don’t have any problem expecting him to come back.”

Carson injured his hip in Week 16 against the Cardinals, ending his season. The Seahawks also have placed two of his backups, C.J. Prosise (arm) and Rashaad Penny (knee) on injured reserve.

They signed Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin last week.

Carson finished his third season with a career-high 278 carries for a career-high 1,230 yards and tied his career-high with nine total touchdowns.