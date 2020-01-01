Dalvin Cook: I’m going to be at full strength

Getty Images

Dalvin Cook‘s season hit a bump in the road when he hurt his shoulder in December, but it sounds like his absence from the lineup will come to an end against the Saints this Sunday.

Cook missed the final two games of the season due to the injury and said on Wednesday that he’s feeling fresher as a result of the recent time off. He’s also feeling no limitations as a result of the injury.

“I feel refreshed,” Cook said. “I’m going to be ready to go. I’m going to be at full strength. Looking forward to a good football game.”

Cook produced 1,654 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns before he got injured, so his return will be welcomed for an offense that will need him at his best to have a chance at winning in New Orleans.