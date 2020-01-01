Eagles bring back Shelton Gibson, put Brandon Brooks on IR

Getty Images

The Eagles have brought back a familiar face to fill out their 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Shelton Gibson signed with the team on Wednesday. He takes the spot opened up by right guard Brandon Brooks‘ move to injured reserve after hurting his shoulder last Sunday.

Gibson was an Eagles fifth-round pick in 2017 and played in 20 games over his first two NFL seasons. He caught three passes for 59 yards, but saw most of his time on special teams rather than on offense. He was waived off of injured reserve this summer and landed on the practice squad in Cleveland.

Injuries have left the Eagles scrambling for wide receivers for several weeks. Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are both on injured reserve while Nelson Agholor has been down with a knee injury.

Greg Ward, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Deontay Burnett and Robert Davis round out the current Eagles receiver group.