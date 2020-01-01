Eric Kendricks still not practicing, but Dalvin Cook a full participant

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks injured his quadriceps in the Dec. 23 game against the Packers. He has not practiced or played since.

Kendricks remained out Wednesday, four days before the Vikings play their wild-card playoff game against the Saints.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee), defensive end Stephen Weatherly (illness) and Andrew Sendejo (illness) also sat out Wednesday’s on-field work.

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstring) had a limited practice.

The good news for the Vikings is their top two running backs, Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, returned to full work.

Cook missed the last two regular-season games with a shoulder injury, and Mattison sat out the last three with an ankle injury.

Mike Boone had 41 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns the past three weeks.