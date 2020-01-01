Executive of the year: Eric DeCosta

Rarely does the coach of the year and the executive of the year come from the team. But it’s a rare season in Baltimore.

The Ravens have compiled the best record of the NFL’s 100th campaign. And they have laid the foundation to contend for years to come, thanks to something that happened in 2018.

They wanted Lamar Jackson, they expertly worked the draft board to get Lamar Jackson, and they have assembled the pieces to get the most out to Lamar Jackson. Eric DeCosta, officially the G.M. in 2019 but a key member of the front office for years before that, deserves plenty of credit for that.

DeCosta, who arrived in Baltimore with the Ravens in 1996, has gone from having a hand in the franchise’s consistent success to presiding over the football operation. His first year has resulted in the best regular season in franchise history.

With Jackson’s arrival (and, more specifically, with his placement in the lineup), came a wild-card appearance in 2018, ending the team’s three-year playoff drought. And then began the work to take the team to the next level. DeCosta and the Ravens targeted running back Mark Ingram in free agency, adding punch to the running game and an ideal foil for Jackson. With receivers not inclined in joining what many feared would be a run-centric offense, DeCosta and the Ravens added Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin via the draft. (A pair of tight ends picked in 2018, Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst, has worked out well, too.)

DeCosta and the Ravens shrugged at the departure of defensive stalwarts like C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith, Terrell Suggs, and Eric Weddle, adding Earl Thomas at safety (they arguably overpaid, especially given his performance this year) and relying on the next men up.

It has all worked, incredibly well. Fourteen total wins. Twelve in a row. The top seed for the first time ever. And the kind of potential outcome to the season that could get Ravens fans to officially revise “In Ozzie We Trust.”

Others considered for the award were Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst and Bills G.M. Brandon Beane. Gutekunst did more in free agency in one year than his predecessor did in his career, helping to transform a non-playoff team into a serious contender. Gutekunst also hired, with CEO Mark Murphy (who probably could be regarded a finalist as well for the products of his more active role in the football operation), coach-of-the-year finalist Matt LaFleur.

Beane has built a roster that meshes perfectly with coach Sean McDermott, and as quarterback Josh Allen continues to develop the Bills will get better and better. They enter the playoffs as a team that doesn’t get the respect they deserve, and that is one signature win away (a divisional round victory at Baltimore or Kansas City would do it) from forcing everyone to take them seriously.

13 responses to “Executive of the year: Eric DeCosta

  2. Lamar Jackson fell to the Ravens, Ingram was the best rb left so they signed him. The others were over payed and like all teams cleaned house by letting them go. Real tough job. Could have done it with my eyes closed.

  3. Ravens getting lots of attention, and rightfully so. Great season. Great job by the executives, coaches and players. Can they really finish off the season on a 15 game win streak and bring home the Lombardi? I’d be amazed and would say that they should be considered as one of the all time great teams if this happens. I still think the KC can play season spoiler, as I said weeks ago. Getting healthy and clicking at the right time. Have an offense that can put up points and a defense that has come to life recently. I hope to see both teams in the AFC Championship game. What a showdown it would be.

  7. Belichick to Newsome to DeCosta. Impressive football lineage. Kudos to the Coal Geese of Chesapeake Bay.

  8. I’m not saying this guy is terrible, but seems like an odd choice. The roster hasn’t turned over much within the last year outside of getting Marcus Peters and Earl Thomas. I think Jon Lynch deserves it more.

  9. The ravens execs are getting too much credit for trading down and still getting jackson. If they were so clairvoyant they would have picked him with their original 1st round pick. Dumb luck that he was still there at the end of round 1 and that noone traded up before them to get him when they did.

  10. hawkapalooza says:
    January 1, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    John Schneider gets ignored again.
    *******************************************
    Yeah he does, bummer, but think about what he’s up against! With the NFL salary cap as it is he can only pay his players half of what Pete was paying his players at USC!

  11. Drafting Hollywood, Boykin, signing Ingram and Peters and Thomas, all been great for the Ravens this year , well earned.

    it would be remiss of me if I didn’t add

    Of course Ozzie layed a lot of the groundwork drafting Jackson, Brown Jnr, Andrews, Hurst and Humphrey, Gus Edwards.

    A shining example of how a franchise should be run. From GM to Coach, top stuff.

    Honourable mentions to John Schnieder from Seattle, rebuilding on the fly, in season, and Jon Robinson from the Titans who have built a great team, culture, and a very good coach

  13. hawkapalooza says: John Schneider gets ignored again.

    That’s because so many of his better draft picks are playing for someone else.

    And his recent drafts have been very mixed.

