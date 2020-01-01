Former Saints defensive end Jeff Charleston seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Jeff Charleston was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on December 22 in New Orleans and is recovering from “life-threatening injuries,” per Ramon Antonio Vargas of NOLA.com.

Charleston was injured when he was thrown from his motorcycle following a collision with another vehicle. He sustained a fractured pelvis and additional injuries in the accident and has had several surgeries since the incident.

“He has a long road to recovery ahead but remains optimistic about the future and is determined to get back on his feet as soon as possible,” said a statement released on Charlston’s behalf from the Sternberg, Naccari, & White law firm. “Jeff sends his thanks to the many people who have sent their well wishes and prayers. He and his family respectfully ask for privacy as he continues on his path to recovery.

Charleston was a part of the Saints’ Super Bowl winning team in 2009 and spent four seasons with the team as a reserve pass rusher and special teams performer. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans.