Giants line up interviews with Mike McCarthy, Wink Martindale

The Giants’ head coaching search is picking up steam over the next few days.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the team will interview former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Friday and Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports that Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will meet with them on Saturday.

McCarthy is set to interview with the Browns on Thursday and has already interviewed with the Panthers, while this would be Martindale’s first head coaching interview this year.

That’s also the day that the Giants are slated to talk to Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about the vacancy created by Pat Shurmur’s firing. Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard is set to interview with the team on Thursday.

The Giants are also thought to be interested in speaking with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule will be coaching the Bears against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night and word on when and if he’ll interview should be coming once the game is in the books.