J.J. Watt limited in Wednesday’s practice

The Texans did not have to report J.J. Watt‘s participation in Tuesday’s practice, having activated him later in the day.

They did have to report it Wednesday.

Houston listed the defensive end as a limited participant.

Watt tore a pectoral muscle Oct. 27. He returned to practice Dec. 24.

Only one player missed practice Wednesday as tight end Jordan Thomas sat out with an illness.

Otherwise, the team’s practice report was the same as Tuesday.

Receiver Will Fuller (groin), safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), linebacker Jacob Martin (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring), receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) were limited.