Jeff Okudah declares for 2020 draft

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2020, 2:15 PM EST
One of the projected top picks in the 2020 NFL Draft has officially thrown his hat into the ring.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah announced that he will give up his remaining eligibility at Ohio State and join the professional ranks. His announcement comes a day after running back J.K. Dobbins’ announcement that he’ll also be leaving the Buckeyes.

Okudah was a first-team Associated Press All-American for the 2019 season as he helped Ohio State go undefeated through the regular season. He recorded 34 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He appeared to force another fumble that led to a touchdown in the national semifinal loss to Clemson, but it was overturned on a replay.

Okudah is projected by many to be the first defensive back off the board in April and he could wind up being the second defensive player selected as his teammate Chase Young is likely to be the first.

  1. Everyone has him projected to the Giants. Giants already have a ton of youth at the position, with potential.

    The Giants NEED an Edge rusher and a LT. PERIOD AND PERIOD. They could use 2 of each, actually.

    I don’t care what anyone says, the best teams draft for position of ‘need’ not BPA. If the BPA is not a position of need they trade down. Or they trade up if the BPA is a need.

    So the Giants should trade down if he is the BPA. But who knows. That’s how you get the 4th pick in the draft. Bad drafting (among other things) but the biggest thing.

  3. This guy would fill arguably the Redskins biggest need…and he shined in the playoff game while Chase Young shrunk in the moment…if the Redskins want to change their culture…prove it by making the smart pick, Okudah, and not the flashy shiny object, Young…

