Jeff Okudah declares for 2020 draft

Getty Images

One of the projected top picks in the 2020 NFL Draft has officially thrown his hat into the ring.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah announced that he will give up his remaining eligibility at Ohio State and join the professional ranks. His announcement comes a day after running back J.K. Dobbins’ announcement that he’ll also be leaving the Buckeyes.

Okudah was a first-team Associated Press All-American for the 2019 season as he helped Ohio State go undefeated through the regular season. He recorded 34 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He appeared to force another fumble that led to a touchdown in the national semifinal loss to Clemson, but it was overturned on a replay.

Okudah is projected by many to be the first defensive back off the board in April and he could wind up being the second defensive player selected as his teammate Chase Young is likely to be the first.