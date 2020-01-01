Miles Sanders, Nelson Agholor listed as non-participants for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles only held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, but even that limited session was more of a workload than a couple of players could manage.

Running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Nelson Agholor were both listed as non-participants on Wednesday’s practice report. Sanders hurt his ankle in Week 17 and head coach Doug Pederson has referred to him as day-to-day this week. Agholor has been out for several weeks with a knee injury.

Pederson said before practice that the team anticipated getting tight end Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) into the mix. Both were listed as limited participants.

Three cornerbacks — Sidney Jones (back), Avonte Maddox (abdomen) and Jalen Mills (ankle) — were listed as limited. Defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps) rounded out the group of Eagles in that category.