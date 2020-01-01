Nick Saban: Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t made a decision whether to enter draft

Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walked onto the Citrus Bowl field with one crutch during pregame warmups Wednesday.

Standing only a few yards from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and CEO Tom Garfinkel, both Michigan alumni, as well as Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, Tagovailoa’s future became an intriguing sidebar.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said after his team’s victory over the Wolverines that Tagovailoa has not made a decision whether to enter the NFL Draft.

“That’s a decision that I think his family needs to make, and I’m sure when they make that decision, they’ll let everybody know,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak of al.com. “I think it’s our responsibility, our job, to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint — and if there is any way that he can possibly be devalued because of his injury, and what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future.

“He’s been a great leader for us. He’s a great player on the team. He was elected captain of the team by his teammates. We just want what’s best for him. I think that’s my job with all the players: is to make sure they get the right information from the right people about what their status is, so that they can make a business decision about what they do for their future. That’s what we’re going to continue to do and we’re going to continue with that for Tua.”

Saban said this week that Tagovailoa is Alabama’s only potential 2020 draft prospect given a grade within the first 15 picks. Tagovailoa’s hip injury, though, could affect his draft status, which makes his decision harder.

Should he stay or should he go?

Tagovailoa, who has not spoken to reporters since Dec. 5, has until Jan. 20 to enter the NFL Draft if he decides to forgo his final season of eligibility.