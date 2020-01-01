Panthers corner James Bradberry ready to get paid

Getty Images

Panthers cornerback James Bradberry faces a long line of top receivers in the NFC South, and has done a solid enough job with most of them.

Now, he’s hoping that turns into something tangible, like a large stack of currency.

Via the team’s official website, Bradberry acknowledged his free agency was on his mind.

“I feel like I’m a top corner in this league,” Bradberry said, “and I want to be compensated as such.

“I’m open to any and all possibilities. I understand this is a business. We’ll see what happens.”

Bradberry has said this season he’d be open to staying on the franchise tag, which is available to them after they did a long-term deal with linebacker Shaq Thompson in December. They have a number of free agents, particularly on defense, but he’s the top priority among them.

The former second-round pick generally draws the other team’s top receiver, and in his division that means Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, and Mike Evans.

“We didn’t get the results as a team that we wanted. But I feel like individually I did well,” Bradberry said. “I wanted to increase my interceptions this year and I got three. That’s not a whole lot, but it’s a good number for any corner. I go against three of the hardest receivers to cover in the league week in and week out. So, I’m feeling good right now.”

He’ll feel even better when the financial reward rolls in.