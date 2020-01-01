Phillip Dorsett: We’ve got to flip the switch

Getty Images

There’s been a lot of angst about the Patriots offense over the course of the season and last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins didn’t do anything to alleviate concerns about the unit’s fitness for an extended postseason run.

That postseason run starts on Saturday and a down performance against the Titans could bring about the end of the team’s season. For wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, that means it is time for the team to stop pondering what’s gone wrong and turn the page for Saturday.

“We’ve got to be ready for it. Like I said, flip the switch,” Dorsett said, via the Providence Journal. “Honestly, at the end of the day, there’s a lot of teams packing up getting ready for their vacation. We still get to play football. We’ve got to ready for another game.”

One would think that the Patriots would have already flipped the switch if getting their offense going was that simple, but we’ll find out soon enough if there’s something new in store now that January has arrived.