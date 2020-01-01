Quandre Diggs practicing today for Seahawks

Getty Images

For all the bad injury news the Seahawks have had lately, the smallest of steps is a positive.

Per our Curtis Crabtree, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is practicing today, and they’re not closing the door on a return this week by left tackle Duane Brown.

Diggs has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury, and his absence has been notable.

With linebacker Mychal Kendricks tearing an ACL last week, they need any return to something resembling health.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Brown was “going for it,” as he recovers from knee surgery, but they’re unclear if he’ll be able to be ready by Sunday. He’s missed Week 17 after getting a meniscus trim Dec. 23, and trying to come back so soon is probably optimistic, but the effort is there.