Report: Jack Del Rio will be Washington’s defensive coordinator

Ron Rivera has reportedly made the first addition to his first coaching staff in Washington.

Word on Tuesday was that Rivera was targeting Jack Del Rio to be the team’s defensive coordinator. It appears he got his man.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Del Rio has agreed to take the job on Rivera’s staff.

Del Rio has been out of coaching since his three-year run as the Raiders head coach came to an end after the 2017 season. Before going to Oakland, he was the Broncos defensive coordinator for three years and had a nine-year run as the Jaguars head coach.

Washington ranked 27th in both points and yards allowed during the 2019 season. They’ve spent a lot of early picks on front seven players in recent years with Jonathan Allen, Da’Ron Payne, Montez Sweat and Ryan Anderson all added in the first two rounds of the last three drafts. They’ll likely be at the center of Del Rio’s plans for the unit in 2020.