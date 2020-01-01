Report: Robert Saleh only 49ers assistant currently slated to interview with Browns

Getty Images

There have been reports that the Browns are interested in speaking to three members of the 49ers coaching staff about their head coaching vacancy, but it appears only one of them is currently scheduled for a conversation with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns are set to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this weekend. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that the Browns asked for permission to speak to Saleh earlier this week.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that offensive passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur and offensive running game coordinator Mike McDaniel “were in wait-and-see modes” regarding reports that the Browns were interested in speaking with them as well.

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to interview with the Browns on Thursday.