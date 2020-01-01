Special teams player of the year: Justin Tucker

Getty Images

The Ravens are a lot more than Lamar Jackson.

And if they get in a close game in the playoffs, they know they can turn to a guy who has been making big plays for years.

Veteran kicker Justin Tucker missed a field goal against the Texans in November, hitting the right upright in the first quarter.

The good news is, he didn’t miss before that, or since, as he finished the regular season 28-of-29 on field goals (96.6 percent).

That kind of consistency has led PFT to name Tucker our special teams player of the year for 2019.

Tucker’s a career 90.8 percent on field goals, making him the most accurate field goal kicker in league history. He’s also proven to be trustworthy in the biggest moments, including last-second game-winners against the Steelers and 49ers this season.

Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo and Saints return man Deonte Harris made it a difficult decision in their own ways.

Lambo hit for a higher percentage than Tucker (97.1), making 33-of-34 field goals. It’s not entirely his fault he plays for a lesser team with little pressure, though.

Harris, an undrafted rookie from Assumption College, emerged as one of the top returners, leading the league in punt return yards and finishing in the top five in both punt and kick return average.