Still no news on the Jason Garrett front

Getty Images

Is no news good news? Or is no news bad news?

The Cowboys’ disappointing season ended three days ago, in the last decade. They still apparently don’t have a resolution on their coaching situation.

Jason Garrett’s contract expires Jan. 14. The Cowboys are not expected to give him a new one.

But. . .

They have made no announcement after meetings between Garrett and ownership on Monday and Tuesday.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports Wednesday that the sides will not meet today to discuss his fate. Discussions will resume Thursday.

Garrett went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons, making the postseason three times and winning two playoff games.