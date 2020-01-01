Texans have plan for how to use J.J. Watt after his long absence

Getty Images

J.J. Watt will play Saturday, but how much will the Texans defensive end play?

Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said Watt would play on obvious passing downs.

“I think that we’ll have to kind of measure to see where he is and how he’s doing, because he hasn’t played in eight games,” Crennel said Wednesday. “Even though he’s been working with the strength and conditioning people, the football condition when you’re playing a big game, your adrenaline gets picked up and you get winded a little bit faster. We’ll have to measure that to see how that goes, and then I think that will impact how much he plays. But I don’t think that we want to expose him too much if he’s not able to go at a good level.”

Watt tore a pectoral muscle Oct. 27. He returned to practice Dec. 24, and the Texans put him back on the 53-player roster Tuesday.

The three-time defensive player of the year made 24 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games before being injured against the Raiders.

Watt had a limited practice Wednesday.

“I think we have a good plan,” Watt said. “I think we have a good plan for how we’re going to utilize the game and how we’re going to go throughout the game. I think today was a good day for me. Today was my first day in pads. We were in pads out there on the field, and it was good. I went through a lot of tests that I wanted to go through personally. Just mentally, when you’re coming back from [an injury], you’ve got to go through some tests mentally to make sure that you can do the things you want to do, and today was a really good day for that. I felt really good out there, did a whole bunch of different stuff to try and simulate what’s going to happen in the game and felt very good in all of those things. So very pleased with where it’s at.”